New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/20/24 Philadelphia Eagles 28 @ New York Giants 3 1/7/24 Philadelphia Eagles 10 @ New York Giants 27 12/25/23 New York Giants 25 @ Philadelphia Eagles 33 01/21/2023 * New York Giants 7 @ Philadelphia Eagles 38 1/8/23 New York Giants 16 @ Philadelphia Eagles 22 12/11/22 Philadelphia Eagles 48 @ New York Giants 22 12/26/21 New York Giants 10 @ Philadelphia Eagles 34 View Full Table ChevronDown

Giants vs. Eagles Rivalry

First meeting : The Giants and Eagles first faced off on October 15, 1933, with the Giants winning 56-0, marking the start of one of the NFL's oldest rivalries.

: The Giants and Eagles first faced off on October 15, 1933, with the Giants winning 56-0, marking the start of one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. NFC East rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which heightens the intensity and competitiveness of their rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the NFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which heightens the intensity and competitiveness of their rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Giants and Eagles have played over 180 games against each other, with the Eagles holding a slight lead in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Giants and Eagles have played over 180 games against each other, with the Eagles holding a slight lead in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan for the Giants, and Reggie White and Brian Dawkins for the Eagles.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan for the Giants, and Reggie White and Brian Dawkins for the Eagles. The "Miracle at the Meadowlands" : A significant moment in the rivalry took place on November 19, 1978, when the Eagles recovered a fumbled handoff by the Giants for a last-minute touchdown, a play known as the "Miracle at the Meadowlands."

: A significant moment in the rivalry took place on November 19, 1978, when the Eagles recovered a fumbled handoff by the Giants for a last-minute touchdown, a play known as the "Miracle at the Meadowlands." Super Bowl implications : The rivalry has had playoff implications, particularly during the 1980s and 2000s when both teams were competitive in the NFC.

: The rivalry has had playoff implications, particularly during the 1980s and 2000s when both teams were competitive in the NFC. Home-field advantage : Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Giants at MetLife Stadium and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, creating lively atmospheres during matchups.

: Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Giants at MetLife Stadium and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, creating lively atmospheres during matchups. Passionate fan bases : Both teams have dedicated fan bases, with Giants fans known for their loyalty and Eagles fans famous for their passionate support, often leading to spirited interactions during games.

: Both teams have dedicated fan bases, with Giants fans known for their loyalty and Eagles fans famous for their passionate support, often leading to spirited interactions during games. Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, with both teams vying for division titles and playoff berths, making matchups highly anticipated events.

The Giants-Eagles rivalry is characterized by its rich history, fierce competition, and memorable moments, making it one of the most notable rivalries in the NFL.

