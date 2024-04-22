New Orleans Pelicans NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the NBA postseason!

New Orleans secured a spot in the playoffs after defeating Sacramento Kings in their last game of the Play-In Tournament.

Now, the Pelicans will be going for the upset against the Western Conference 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder to continue their journey for the championship trophy.

Here's what to know about the Pelicans' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Pelicans ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-33 record, which was good enough to finish as the 8 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 8 seed faces the 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the New Orleans Pelicans Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 8 seed, the Pelicans play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Thunder) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Pelicans) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Pelicans win this series and advance, they would face either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

New Orleans Pelicans First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

The Pelicans lost the first game of the series, 94-92, in a close battle against the Thunder. Here is the schedule for the remainder of the series.

Date Opponent Time How to Watch April 24 @ Oklahoma City 9:30 PM TNT April 27 vs Oklahoma City 3:30 PM TNT April 29 vs Oklahoma City TBD May 1 @ Oklahoma City TBD May 3 vs Oklahoma City TBD May 5 @ Oklahoma City TBD

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 11:00am ET on April 22nd:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +120 Denver Nuggets +290 Oklahoma City Thunder +1300 Los Angeles Clippers +1400 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +1800 New York Knicks +1800 View Full Table

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!