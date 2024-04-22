New Orleans Pelicans NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)
The New Orleans Pelicans are in the NBA postseason!
New Orleans secured a spot in the playoffs after defeating Sacramento Kings in their last game of the Play-In Tournament.
Now, the Pelicans will be going for the upset against the Western Conference 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder to continue their journey for the championship trophy.
Here's what to know about the Pelicans' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.
What Seed Are the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?
The Pelicans ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-33 record, which was good enough to finish as the 8 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 8 seed faces the 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs.
Who Are the New Orleans Pelicans Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?
As the 8 seed, the Pelicans play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Thunder) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Pelicans) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.
Looking ahead, if the Pelicans win this series and advance, they would face either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.
NBA Playoffs Bracket
New Orleans Pelicans First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024
The Pelicans lost the first game of the series, 94-92, in a close battle against the Thunder. Here is the schedule for the remainder of the series.
Date
Opponent
Time
How to Watch
|April 24
|@ Oklahoma City
|9:30 PM
|TNT
|April 27
|vs Oklahoma City
|3:30 PM
|TNT
|April 29
|vs Oklahoma City
|TBD
|May 1
|@ Oklahoma City
|TBD
|May 3
|vs Oklahoma City
|TBD
|May 5
|@ Oklahoma City
|TBD
NBA Championship Odds
Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 11:00am ET on April 22nd:
NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Boston Celtics
|+120
|Denver Nuggets
|+290
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+1300
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+1400
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+1600
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+1800
|New York Knicks
|+1800
