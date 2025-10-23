New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

On Saturday in college football, the New Mexico Lobos are playing the Utah State Aggies.

New Mexico vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: New Mexico: (-146) | Utah State: (+122)

New Mexico: (-146) | Utah State: (+122) Spread: New Mexico: -2.5 (-120) | Utah State: +2.5 (-102)

New Mexico: -2.5 (-120) | Utah State: +2.5 (-102) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

New Mexico vs Utah State Betting Trends

New Mexico has three wins in seven games against the spread this season.

New Mexico owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, four of New Mexico's seven games have hit the over.

Utah State is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

Utah State's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-0.

Of seven Utah State games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

New Mexico vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (54.1%)

New Mexico vs Utah State Point Spread

New Mexico is favored by 2.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. Utah State, the underdog, is -102.

New Mexico vs Utah State Over/Under

A total of 61.5 points has been set for the New Mexico-Utah State game on Oct. 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

New Mexico vs Utah State Moneyline

Utah State is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while New Mexico is a -146 favorite.

New Mexico vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico 28.4 69 26.3 85 54.8 7 Utah State 34.0 36 31.6 118 58.6 7

New Mexico vs. Utah State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Stadium: University Stadium (NM)

