New Mexico vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the New Mexico Lobos facing the Nevada Wolf Pack.

New Mexico vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: New Mexico: (-429) | Nevada: (+330)

New Mexico: (-429) | Nevada: (+330) Spread: New Mexico: -11.5 (-110) | Nevada: +11.5 (-110)

New Mexico: -11.5 (-110) | Nevada: +11.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

New Mexico vs Nevada Betting Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico is 3-3-0 this year.

As an 11.5-point or greater favorite, New Mexico has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been four New Mexico games (of six) that went over the total this season.

Nevada owns two wins against the spread this season.

Nevada has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Nevada games (of six) have hit the over this season.

New Mexico vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lobos win (62.1%)

New Mexico vs Nevada Point Spread

Nevada is an underdog by 11.5 points versus New Mexico. Nevada is -110 to cover the spread, and New Mexico is -110.

New Mexico vs Nevada Over/Under

The over/under for the New Mexico versus Nevada game on Oct. 18 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

New Mexico vs Nevada Moneyline

Nevada is a +330 underdog on the moneyline, while New Mexico is a -429 favorite.

New Mexico vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico 29.2 65 27.0 84 55.7 6 Nevada 14.5 133 28.7 96 50.2 6

New Mexico vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Stadium: University Stadium (NM)

