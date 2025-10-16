New Mexico vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The college football slate on Saturday includes the New Mexico Lobos facing the Nevada Wolf Pack.
New Mexico vs Nevada Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: New Mexico: (-429) | Nevada: (+330)
- Spread: New Mexico: -11.5 (-110) | Nevada: +11.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
New Mexico vs Nevada Betting Trends
- Against the spread, New Mexico is 3-3-0 this year.
- As an 11.5-point or greater favorite, New Mexico has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- There have been four New Mexico games (of six) that went over the total this season.
- Nevada owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Nevada has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Two Nevada games (of six) have hit the over this season.
New Mexico vs Nevada Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lobos win (62.1%)
New Mexico vs Nevada Point Spread
Nevada is an underdog by 11.5 points versus New Mexico. Nevada is -110 to cover the spread, and New Mexico is -110.
New Mexico vs Nevada Over/Under
The over/under for the New Mexico versus Nevada game on Oct. 18 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
New Mexico vs Nevada Moneyline
Nevada is a +330 underdog on the moneyline, while New Mexico is a -429 favorite.
New Mexico vs. Nevada Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|New Mexico
|29.2
|65
|27.0
|84
|55.7
|6
|Nevada
|14.5
|133
|28.7
|96
|50.2
|6
New Mexico vs. Nevada Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Stadium: University Stadium (NM)
