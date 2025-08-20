FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 New Mexico Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 New Mexico Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The New Mexico Lobos' schedule for the approaching 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a game against Michigan. Below, you can check out the rest of the Lobos' college football schedule.

New Mexico 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ MichiganAug. 30-Wolverines (-36.5)50.5
2Idaho StateSept. 6---
3@ UCLASept. 12---
5New Mexico StateSept. 27---
6@ San Jose StateOct. 3---
7@ Boise StateOct. 11---
8NevadaOct. 18---

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New Mexico 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (71), New Mexico owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.
  • Based on their opponents' projected win total this season, the Lobos will be facing the 101st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
  • According to its MWC opponents' combined win total last season (51), New Mexico has the 82nd-ranked conference schedule in college football.
  • The Lobos have five teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
  • New Mexico will face five teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule features two teams that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last season.

New Mexico Betting Insights (2024)

  • New Mexico won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Lobos and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times last season.
  • New Mexico put together a 3-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).

Check out even more in-depth analysis about New Mexico on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the New Mexico Lobos on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup