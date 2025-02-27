New England Patriots Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The New England Patriots are +10000 to emerge victorious in the Super Bowl as of Feb. 27.

Patriots Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000)

Patriots Stats Insights (2024)

The Patriots ranked second-worst in total offense (291.9 yards per game) last season, but they played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 342.9 yards allowed per contest.

The Patriots were a bottom-five scoring offense last season, ranking third-worst with 17.0 points per game. On defense, they ranked 22nd in the NFL (24.5 points allowed per game).

New England was a bottom-five pass offense last season, ranking worst with 176.1 passing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 10th in the NFL (211.5 passing yards allowed per game).

The Patriots ranked 13th in run offense (115.8 rushing yards per game) and 23rd in run defense (131.4 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

New England was a bottom-five offense on third down last year, ranking fourth-worst with a 34.9% third-down conversion rate. Defensively, it ranked 26th in the NFL (43.3% third-down conversion rate allowed).

The Patriots were a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play last season, ranking fifth-worst with 4.8 yards per play. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 18th in the NFL (5.5 yards per play allowed).

New England forced 12 total turnovers (30th in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (21st in NFL) to register a turnover margin of -11, the fifth-worst in the league.

Patriots Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team John Parker Romo K 4 Vikings

