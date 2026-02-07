Nets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and MNMT

The Brooklyn Nets (13-37) are favored (-4.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (14-36) at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and MNMT. The point total in the matchup is 220.5.

Nets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -4.5 220.5 -188 +158

Nets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (59.1%)

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread 23 times this season (23-24-3).

In the Wizards' 50 games this season, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nets have hit the over 22 times this season.

The Wizards have hit the over 50% of the time this season (25 of 50 games with a set point total).

Brooklyn sports a worse record against the spread in home games (11-12-1) than it does in away games (12-12-2).

The Nets have hit the over on the over/under in 11 of 24 home games (45.8%), compared to 11 of 26 road games (42.3%).

This year, Washington is 12-14-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-14-0 ATS (.417).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (13 of 26) and away (12 of 24) this year.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with 3.7 made treys per game (second in league).

Nic Claxton averages 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Day'Ron Sharpe is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 assists and 6.6 boards.

Noah Clowney is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Egor Demin's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also draining 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

The Wizards are getting 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gives the Wizards 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

