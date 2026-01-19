Nets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Nets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (25-17) are favored by 8 points against the Brooklyn Nets (12-28) on Monday, January 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on YES, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's point total is 218.5.

Nets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -8 218.5 -295 +240

Nets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (68.1%)

Nets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 29-11-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 40 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 17 times out of 40 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 16 of 40 opportunities (40%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-4-1) than it has in road games (15-7-1).

The Suns have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (31.6%) than road tilts (47.8%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (9-11-1). Away, it is .474 (9-8-2).

Nets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 21) than on the road (eight of 19) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 boards.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.1 boards.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 7.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is also draining 58.5% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

The Nets are receiving 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 61.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets get 10.4 points per game from Egor Demin, plus 3 boards and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Terance Mann gets the Nets 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

