Nets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and TSN

Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Toronto Raptors (17-12) visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-19) at Barclays Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The Nets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Nets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3.5 219.5 -168 +142

Nets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (51.8%)

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 11-12-3 this season.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 11 times out of 26 chances.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 26 opportunities (38.5%).

Against the spread, Toronto has performed worse at home, covering four times in 15 home games, and nine times in 14 road games.

The Raptors have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 15 home matchups (40%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of 14 games (35.7%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (6-4-2) than at home (5-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over less frequently at home (five of 14, 35.7%) than on the road (five of 12, 41.7%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram averages 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 4.3 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.7 points, 7.3 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 49.3% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Per game, Nic Claxton gives the Nets 13.5 points, 7.8 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks (10th in NBA).

The Nets are receiving 13.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets receive 8.6 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Nets receive 7 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 5.5 boards and 2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.