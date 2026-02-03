Nets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Nets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and SportsNet LA

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-19) are 8-point favorites against Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets (13-35) Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Barclays Center. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and SportsNet LA.

Nets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -8 - -319 +260

Nets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (63.5%)

Nets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 25 times this season (25-22-1).

The Nets have 23 wins against the spread in 48 games this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 27 times this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the point total 41.7% of the time (20 out of 48 games with a set point total).

In home games, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (10-9-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-13-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 20 opportunities this season (75%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 28 opportunities (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.478, 11-11-1 record) than away (.480, 12-11-2).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over more often at home (10 of 23, 43.5%) than away (10 of 25, 40%).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8 rebounds.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 5.8 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 67.5% from the field (second in NBA).

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.2 points, 2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Austin Reaves is averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Porter is averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 boards and 3.2 assists for the Nets.

The Nets get 12.2 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.4 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Nets get 13.1 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Day'Ron Sharpe gives the Nets 8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets get 10.5 points per game from Egor Demin, plus 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

