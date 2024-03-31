Nets vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Nets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and SportsNet LA

The Brooklyn Nets (29-45) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (41-33) on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Barclays Center as 6-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on YES and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Nets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6 -112 -108 225.5 -110 -110 -255 +210

Nets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (53.1%)

Nets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 34 times this season (34-39-1).

The Nets are 32-40-2 against the spread this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the point total 35 times in 74 opportunities (47.3%).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (19-20-0) than it does in road games (15-19-1).

The Lakers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (48.7%) than road games (62.9%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has been better at home (19-15-2) than away (13-25-0).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (18 of 36), and 44.7% of the time on the road (17 of 38).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 24.7 points, 12.6 boards and 3.6 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 42% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 12.6 points, 6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 20.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 12.1 points, 9.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton.

The Nets are receiving 21.8 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Nets receive 13.7 points per game from Cameron Johnson, plus 4.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

