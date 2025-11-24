Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and MSG

The Brooklyn Nets (3-13) are heavy underdogs (by 14 points) to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (9-6) on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.

Nets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -14 228.5 -752 +530

Nets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (78.7%)

Nets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 16 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, 10 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-1-0) than it has in road affairs (0-6-0).

The Knicks have hit the over on the over/under in seven of nine home games (77.8%), compared to three of six road games (50%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results away (5-3-1) than at home (2-5-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, four of seven) than away (44.4%, four of nine).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.7 points, 12.5 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 28.4 points, 3.5 boards and 6.8 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 2 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets.

The Nets are receiving 14.5 points, 7.8 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets are getting 8.8 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Terance Mann.

Per game, Noah Clowney gives the Nets 11.1 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyrese Martin's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

