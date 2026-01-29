NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 29

In a Thursday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Miami Heat versus the Chicago Bulls is a game to watch.

Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.75% win probability)

Bucks (62.75% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-2)

Bucks (-2) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Bucks -142, Wizards +120

Bucks -142, Wizards +120 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: 76ers (79.36% win probability)

76ers (79.36% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-12)

76ers (-12) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: 76ers -521, Kings +400

76ers -521, Kings +400 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (61.56% win probability)

Rockets (61.56% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-3.5)

Rockets (-3.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -156, Hawks +132

Rockets -156, Hawks +132 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (58.30% win probability)

Heat (58.30% win probability) Spread: Heat (-1)

Heat (-1) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Heat -116, Bulls -102

Heat -116, Bulls -102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN+, FDSSUN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hornets (51.31% win probability)

Hornets (51.31% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-3.5)

Hornets (-3.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Hornets -172, Mavericks +144

Hornets -172, Mavericks +144 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KFAA, WSOC 9

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (85.84% win probability)

Nuggets (85.84% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)

Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -280, Nets +230

Nuggets -280, Nets +230 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, ALT2, KTVD

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.95% win probability)

Pistons (51.95% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-4.5)

Pistons (-4.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Pistons -180, Suns +152

Pistons -180, Suns +152 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, AZFamily, Suns+

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (59.44% win probability)

Thunder (59.44% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6)

Thunder (-6) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Thunder -220, Timberwolves +184

Thunder -220, Timberwolves +184 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSOK

