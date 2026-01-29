NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 29
In a Thursday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Miami Heat versus the Chicago Bulls is a game to watch.
Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.75% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-2)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -142, Wizards +120
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (79.36% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-12)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -521, Kings +400
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CA
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (61.56% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-3.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -156, Hawks +132
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (58.30% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Heat -116, Bulls -102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN+, FDSSUN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (51.31% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-3.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -172, Mavericks +144
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, KFAA, WSOC 9
Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (85.84% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7.5)
- Total: 210.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -280, Nets +230
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, ALT2, KTVD
Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.95% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-4.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -180, Suns +152
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, AZFamily, Suns+
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (59.44% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-6)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -220, Timberwolves +184
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSOK
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
