Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Brooklyn Nets (14-29) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (28-16) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is 221.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -10.5 221.5 -500 +385

Nets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (66.5%)

Nets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 22 times over 44 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Nets are 20-21-2 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 25 times out of 43 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 43 opportunities (51.2%).

At home, New York sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.500).

When playing at home, the Knicks go over the over/under 54.5% of the time (12 of 22 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 59.1% of games (13 of 22).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.235, 4-12-1 record) than away (.615, 16-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over less frequently at home (eight of 17, 47.1%) than away (14 of 26, 53.8%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Josh Hart averages 14.2 points, 9.5 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.1 points, 3.1 boards and 3.2 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.9 points, 2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3 assists for the Nets.

The Nets are receiving 9.7 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets receive 12.5 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Nets are receiving 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game from Ben Simmons.

The Nets are getting 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Wilson.

