Nets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (6-14) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (3-16) on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Nets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -4.5 227.5 -190 +160

Nets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (52.4%)

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 7-10-2 this year.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over eight times out of 19 chances.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in eight of 19 opportunities (42.1%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in nine opportunities in road games.

The Hornets have exceeded the over/under in three of 11 home games (27.3%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in five of nine matchups (55.6%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (5-4-1) than at home (2-6-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over more often at home (four of nine, 44.4%) than away (four of 10, 40%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball averages 19.5 points, 6.2 boards and 8.5 assists.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 2.1 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 24.3 points, 7.4 boards and 3 assists. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

The Nets receive 13.6 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Noah Clowney provides the Nets 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyrese Martin's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Egor Demin's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.1% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.