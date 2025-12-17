Nets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

The Miami Heat (14-12) are favored (-7.5) to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-18) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs on FDSSUN and YES. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7.5 226.5 -300 +245

Nets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (64%)

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 14 times this season (14-11-1).

In the Nets' 25 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 25 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 25 opportunities (40%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-6-0) than it has in road games (6-5-1).

The Heat have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (42.9%) than road tilts (58.3%).

This year, Brooklyn is 5-7-1 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-4-2 ATS (.500).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over five of 13 times at home (38.5%), and five of 12 away (41.7%).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.1 points, 0.5 assists and 10.2 boards.

Bam Adebayo averages 19.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.4 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nets 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 7.6 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 55.2% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Noah Clowney gets the Nets 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Terance Mann averages 8.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

The Nets receive 7.1 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

