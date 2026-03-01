Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSOH

The Brooklyn Nets (15-44) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-24) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at Barclays Center as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12.5 223.5 -671 +490

Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.9%)

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup 27 times this season (27-34-0).

The Nets have 25 wins against the spread in 59 games this season.

This season, 30 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 59 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 28 of 59 set point totals (47.5%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 31 games at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 games on the road.

At home, the Cavaliers go over the total 38.7% of the time (12 of 31 games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 60% of games (18 of 30).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.448, 13-15-1 record) than on the road (.400, 12-16-2).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over 16 of 29 times at home (55.2%), and 12 of 30 on the road (40%).

Cavaliers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 4.8 boards and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (third in league).

Jarrett Allen averages 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 63.9% from the floor (fifth in league).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nets 24.4 points, 7 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 59.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are getting 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets are receiving 7.6 points, 3.1 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Terance Mann.

Danny Wolf averages 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.