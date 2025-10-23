Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on YES and FDSOH. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13.5 227.5 -800 +560

Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.9%)

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers put together a 47-33-2 ATS record last year.

The Nets went 3-5 as underdogs of 13.5 points or more last season.

A total of 50 Cavaliers games last season hit the over.

There were 38 Nets games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Cleveland did a better job covering the spread in road games (24-16-1) than it did in home games (23-17-1) last season.

Last year, Brooklyn was 15-24-2 at home against the spread (.366 winning percentage). On the road, it was 25-15-1 ATS (.610).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers last season were 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He also drained 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples (eighth in NBA).

Evan Mobley put up 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Darius Garland's stats last season included 20.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. He drained 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Jarrett Allen posted 13.5 points, 9.7 boards and 1.9 assists. He made 70.6% of his shots from the field (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 17 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 47% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. posted 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists last year, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Nic Claxton put up 10.3 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists last year, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Jalen Wilson's numbers last season were 9.5 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Ziaire Williams averaged 10 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Haywood Highsmith posted 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.