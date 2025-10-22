FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers taking on the Northwestern Wildcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Nebraska: (-275) | Northwestern: (+225)
  • Spread: Nebraska: -7.5 (-104) | Northwestern: +7.5 (-118)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nebraska vs Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has two wins against the spread this year.
  • Nebraska has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
  • Nebraska has played seven games this season, and five of them have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Northwestern is 5-2-0 this season.
  • Northwestern has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • One of Northwestern's seven games has hit the over.

Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cornhuskers win (73.2%)

Nebraska vs Northwestern Point Spread

Northwestern is an underdog by 7.5 points against Nebraska. Northwestern is -118 to cover the spread, and Nebraska is -104.

Nebraska vs Northwestern Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Nebraska-Northwestern on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Nebraska vs Northwestern Moneyline

Nebraska is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Northwestern is a +225 underdog.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Nebraska36.02819.43349.67
Northwestern22.710115.11246.67

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out even more in-depth Nebraska vs. Northwestern analysis on FanDuel Research.

