Nebraska vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (67.6%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern spread (Nebraska -5.5) or total (149.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Northwestern is 5-12-0 ATS this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Nebraska puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Cornhuskers did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-5-0) than they did at home (6-10-0) last season.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). Away, it is .250 (1-3-0).

Nebraska's record against the spread in conference play is 5-1-0.

Northwestern has posted one Big Ten win against the spread this year.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been listed as the moneyline favorite 11 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cornhuskers have been a -260 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Northwestern has been the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Wildcats have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer without a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Nebraska has a 72.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska was 116th in the country in points scored (76 per game) and 199th in points allowed (72.6) last year.

With 32.7 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds allowed, Nebraska was 142nd and 247th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Nebraska was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

Nebraska was 150th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.9) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9) last season.

Northwestern averaged 72.4 points per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 69.2 points per contest (85th-ranked).

Northwestern averaged 30.6 rebounds per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Last season Northwestern ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.5 per game.

Northwestern ranked 25th-best in college basketball by averaging just 9.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 67th in college basketball (12.6 per contest).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!