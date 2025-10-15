FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Nebraska vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Nebraska vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Nebraska: (-350) | Minnesota: (+275)
  • Spread: Nebraska: -8.5 (-108) | Minnesota: +8.5 (-112)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nebraska vs Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • As at least an 8.5-point favorite, Nebraska has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • Nebraska has played six games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
  • Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • There have been three Minnesota games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cornhuskers win (61.2%)

Nebraska vs Minnesota Point Spread

Nebraska is a 8.5-point favorite against Minnesota. Nebraska is -108 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -112.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Over/Under

The Nebraska-Minnesota game on Oct. 17 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +275 on the moneyline, while Nebraska is a -350 favorite.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Nebraska41.01118.73050.06
Minnesota27.37821.25046.36

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, October 17, 2025
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Nebraska vs. Minnesota analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup