Nebraska vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Nebraska: (-350) | Minnesota: (+275)

Nebraska: (-350) | Minnesota: (+275) Spread: Nebraska: -8.5 (-108) | Minnesota: +8.5 (-112)

Nebraska: -8.5 (-108) | Minnesota: +8.5 (-112) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nebraska vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Nebraska has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As at least an 8.5-point favorite, Nebraska has two wins ATS (2-1).

Nebraska has played six games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this season.

Minnesota doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Minnesota games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (61.2%)

Nebraska vs Minnesota Point Spread

Nebraska is a 8.5-point favorite against Minnesota. Nebraska is -108 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -112.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Over/Under

The Nebraska-Minnesota game on Oct. 17 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +275 on the moneyline, while Nebraska is a -350 favorite.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Nebraska 41.0 11 18.7 30 50.0 6 Minnesota 27.3 78 21.2 50 46.3 6

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

