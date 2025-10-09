Nebraska vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Maryland Terrapins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Nebraska vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Nebraska: (-265) | Maryland: (+215)

Nebraska: (-265) | Maryland: (+215) Spread: Nebraska: -6.5 (-118) | Maryland: +6.5 (-104)

Nebraska: -6.5 (-118) | Maryland: +6.5 (-104) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nebraska vs Maryland Betting Trends

Nebraska has won twice against the spread this year.

Nebraska has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This season, four of Nebraska's five games have hit the over.

Maryland is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Maryland has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Maryland has had one game (of five) hit the over this season.

Nebraska vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (69.5%)

Nebraska vs Maryland Point Spread

Nebraska is favored by 6.5 points versus Maryland. Nebraska is -118 to cover the spread, while Maryland is -104.

Nebraska vs Maryland Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Nebraska-Maryland on Oct. 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Nebraska vs Maryland Moneyline

The Nebraska vs Maryland moneyline has Nebraska as a -265 favorite, while Maryland is a +215 underdog.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Nebraska 42.4 16 16.2 22 50.5 5 Maryland 30.0 66 13.4 11 51.1 5

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Stadium: SECU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Nebraska vs. Maryland analysis on FanDuel Research.