Nebraska vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Maryland Terrapins.
Nebraska vs Maryland Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Nebraska: (-265) | Maryland: (+215)
- Spread: Nebraska: -6.5 (-118) | Maryland: +6.5 (-104)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Nebraska vs Maryland Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won twice against the spread this year.
- Nebraska has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- This season, four of Nebraska's five games have hit the over.
- Maryland is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Maryland has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Maryland has had one game (of five) hit the over this season.
Nebraska vs Maryland Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cornhuskers win (69.5%)
Nebraska vs Maryland Point Spread
Nebraska is favored by 6.5 points versus Maryland. Nebraska is -118 to cover the spread, while Maryland is -104.
Nebraska vs Maryland Over/Under
A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Nebraska-Maryland on Oct. 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Nebraska vs Maryland Moneyline
The Nebraska vs Maryland moneyline has Nebraska as a -265 favorite, while Maryland is a +215 underdog.
Nebraska vs. Maryland Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Nebraska
|42.4
|16
|16.2
|22
|50.5
|5
|Maryland
|30.0
|66
|13.4
|11
|51.1
|5
Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Stadium: SECU Stadium
