Nebraska vs Maryland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) on February 13, 2025 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (51.7%)

If you plan to place a wager on Nebraska-Maryland outing (in which Nebraska is a 0.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 146.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

Maryland has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Nebraska (8-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 0.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Maryland (2-2) does as a 0.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Cornhuskers sport an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as they do on the road.

The Terrapins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (9-6-0). Away, it is .286 (2-5-0).

Nebraska has beaten the spread seven times in 13 conference games.

Maryland is 6-7-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this season.

Nebraska vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been victorious in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cornhuskers have a mark of 12-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -115 or better on the moneyline.

Maryland has won one of the four games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Terrapins have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Nebraska has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska outscores opponents by 5.0 points per game (scoring 76.2 per game to rank 125th in college basketball while allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 169th in college basketball) and has a +121 scoring differential overall.

Brice Williams leads Nebraska, recording 19.4 points per game (26th in college basketball).

Maryland has a +391 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.3 points per game. It is putting up 82.8 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and is allowing 66.5 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball.

Derik Queen leads Maryland, averaging 15.5 points per game (210th in college basketball).

The 33.5 rebounds per game the Cornhuskers average rank 104th in college basketball, and are 1.2 more than the 32.3 their opponents grab per outing.

Berke Buyuktuncel tops the Cornhuskers with 5.9 rebounds per game (340th in college basketball action).

The Terrapins are 71st in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 9.0 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball).

Nebraska averages 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (135th in college basketball), and gives up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (139th in college basketball).

The Terrapins' 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 21st in college basketball, and the 84.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!