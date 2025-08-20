2025 NC State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A peek at the NC State Wolfpack's upcoming 2025 schedule reveals a notable matchup against Notre Dame on Oct. 11. Below, you can see the rest of the Wolfpack's college football schedule for the upcoming season.

NC State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 East Carolina Aug. 28 - Wolfpack (-11.5) 59.5 2 Virginia Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Wake Forest Sept. 11 - - - 4 @ Duke Sept. 20 - - - 5 Virginia Tech Sept. 27 - - - 6 Campbell Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Notre Dame Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

NC State 2025 Schedule Insights

Using opponents' combined win total last season, NC State will be facing the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

The Wolfpack are facing the 87th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

In terms of difficulty, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, NC State will be playing the 50th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Wolfpack have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

NC State will play eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

NC State Betting Insights (2024)

NC State went 4-8-0 ATS last season.

Wolfpack games hit the over eight out of 12 times last season.

NC State went 3-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

