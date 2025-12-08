NC State vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Gasparilla Bowl 2025

The NC State Wolfpack are among the college football teams playing on Friday, versus the Memphis Tigers.

NC State vs Memphis Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NC State: (-184) | Memphis: (+152)

NC State: (-184) | Memphis: (+152) Spread: NC State: -4.5 (-110) | Memphis: +4.5 (-110)

NC State: -4.5 (-110) | Memphis: +4.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

NC State vs Memphis Betting Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 6-6-0 this season.

NC State owns an ATS record of 3-2 as 4.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, seven of NC State's 12 games have go over the point total.

Memphis has eight wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Memphis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, six of Memphis' 12 games have gone over the point total.

NC State vs Memphis Point Spread

NC State is a 4.5-point favorite against Memphis. NC State is -110 to cover the spread, and Memphis is -110.

NC State vs Memphis Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the NC State-Memphis game on Dec. 19, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

NC State vs Memphis Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for NC State vs. Memphis reveal NC State as the favorite (-184) and Memphis as the underdog (+152).

NC State vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games NC State 30.2 48 28.8 92 56.7 12 Memphis 34.6 21 22.5 47 56.4 12

NC State vs. Memphis Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

