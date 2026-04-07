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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama DTD For April 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Rib Injury

Victor Wembanyama (Rib) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8.

What It Means

In his last game on April 4, Wembanyama posted 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and five blocks in a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets. Wembanyama is tops on his squad in both points (24.9 per game) and boards (11.6), and averages 3.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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