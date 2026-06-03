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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson Questionable For Game 1 Against Spurs Due To Finger Injury

Mitchell Robinson (Finger) is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Wednesday, June 3. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 4.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25, Robinson totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and one steal. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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