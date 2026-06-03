Mitchell Robinson Questionable For Game 1 Against Spurs Due To Finger Injury
Mitchell Robinson (Finger) is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Wednesday, June 3. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 4.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25, Robinson totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and one steal. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.