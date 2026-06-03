Mitchell Robinson Questionable For Game 1 Against Spurs Due To Finger Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25, Robinson totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and one steal. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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