LJ Cryer DTD For April 9 Against Lakers (Illness)

In his last appearance, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, Cryer put up 12 points and one rebound. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.1 steals per game this season.

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