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LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors

LJ Cryer

Golden State Warriors • #18 PG

LJ Cryer DTD For April 9 Against Lakers (Illness)

LJ Cryer (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Warriors are favored by 4.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2, Cryer put up 12 points and one rebound. Cryer is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.1 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LJ Cryer

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