Kyle Filipowski Questionable April 7 Against Pelicans Due To Back Injury

In his last game on April 5, Filipowski posted 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and one block in a 146-111 loss to the Thunder. Filipowski is tops on his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

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