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Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz • #22 C

Kyle Filipowski Questionable April 7 Against Pelicans Due To Back Injury

Kyle Filipowski (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 11.5 with a total of 241.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Filipowski posted 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and one block in a 146-111 loss to the Thunder. Filipowski is tops on his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.4 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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