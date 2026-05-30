Jalen Williams Out For Game 7 Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last action, a 118-91 loss to the Spurs on May 28, Williams put up one point and one assist. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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