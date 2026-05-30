Jalen Williams Out For Game 7 Due To Hamstring Injury
Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is out for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs on Saturday, May 30. As of Friday evening, the Thunder are favored by 3.5 with a total of 212.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 118-91 loss to the Spurs on May 28, Williams put up one point and one assist. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.