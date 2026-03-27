Bilal Coulibaly Questionable March 27 Against Warriors Due To Heel Injury
Bilal Coulibaly (Heel) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 14.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
Coulibaly totaled 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in his last action, a 133-110 win over the Jazz on March 25. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.