Bilal Coulibaly Questionable March 27 Against Warriors Due To Heel Injury

Coulibaly totaled 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in his last action, a 133-110 win over the Jazz on March 25. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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