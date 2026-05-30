Ajay Mitchell Out For Game 7 Due To Calf Injury

Mitchell had two points, five rebounds and one assist in his most recent appearance, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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