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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell Out For Game 7 Due To Calf Injury

Ajay Mitchell (Calf) is out for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs on Saturday, May 30. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 3.5 with a total of 212.5.

What It Means

Mitchell had two points, five rebounds and one assist in his most recent appearance, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

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