Ajay Mitchell DTD For Game 6 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury
Ajay Mitchell (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs on Thursday, May 28. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 3.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22, Mitchell tallied two points, five rebounds and one assist. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.