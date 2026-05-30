Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 7

Last time out on May 28, Wembanyama recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 118-91 win over the Thunder. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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