Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Wembanyama put up 20 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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