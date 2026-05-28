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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 6

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Wembanyama's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Wembanyama put up 20 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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