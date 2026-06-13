Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 5

In his last game on June 10, Wembanyama posted 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 107-106 loss to the Knicks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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