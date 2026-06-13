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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 5

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Wembanyama's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on June 10, Wembanyama posted 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 107-106 loss to the Knicks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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