Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 3

Wembanyama had 29 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks in his most recent action, a 105-104 loss to the Knicks on June 5. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.

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