Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 1

Wembanyama put up 22 points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per game.

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