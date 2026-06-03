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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 1

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wembanyama put up 22 points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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