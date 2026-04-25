Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21, Camara tallied 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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