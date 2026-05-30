Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 7
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 28, Castle put up 17 points and nine assists in a 118-91 win over the Thunder. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.