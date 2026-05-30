Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 7

In his last game on May 28, Castle put up 17 points and nine assists in a 118-91 win over the Thunder. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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