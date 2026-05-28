Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 6

In his last game on May 26, Castle recorded 24 points, six assists and three steals in a 127-114 loss to the Thunder. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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