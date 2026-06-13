Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 5
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Castle's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Castle tallied 13 points and five assists in his last game, a 107-106 loss to the Knicks on June 10. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.