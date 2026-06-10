Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 4
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 115-111 win over the Knicks on June 8, Castle had 23 points and five assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.