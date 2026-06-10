Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 115-111 win over the Knicks on June 8, Castle had 23 points and five assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per game.

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