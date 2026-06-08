Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 3

Castle had 14 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 105-104 loss to the Knicks on June 5. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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