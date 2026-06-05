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Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs • #5 PG

Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Castle tallied 17 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 105-95 loss to the Knicks on June 3. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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