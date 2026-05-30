Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 7

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 15 points and four assists in his last action, a 118-91 loss to the Spurs on May 28. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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