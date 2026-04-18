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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 1

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Merrill's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-116 win over the Hawks on April 8, Merrill put up six points. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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