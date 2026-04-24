Sam Hauser And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 3

Hauser put up six points in his last game, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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