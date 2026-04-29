Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26, Sheppard put up 17 points and three steals. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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