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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 5

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Sheppard's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26, Sheppard put up 17 points and three steals. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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