Pelle Larsson And Heat Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 10, Larsson recorded 24 points and six assists in a 140-117 win over the Wizards. Larsson averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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