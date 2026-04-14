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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 10, Larsson recorded 24 points and six assists in a 140-117 win over the Wizards. Larsson averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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